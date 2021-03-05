Silver alert issued for man from North Mississippi

Published 6:07 am Friday, March 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Thomas Wayne Fuller of Olive Branch, MS, in Desoto County.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Thomas Wayne Fuller was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a firefighter logo, white pullover shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

He was last seen Thursday, March 4, 2021, at about 5:48 pm in the 6400 block of Autumn Valley Drive in Desoto County.

Thomas Wayne Fuller is believed to be in a 2008 white Ford F-150 bearing Mississippi tag 373PF traveling in an unknown direction. The truck has a tan stripe on the bottom.

Family members say Thomas Wayne Fuller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Wayne Fuller, contact Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.

