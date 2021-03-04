Gov. Reeves expected to sign transgender sports ban after bill passes House

Published 6:48 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi House has voted to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams in the state’s schools and universities. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the coming days, and he’s expected to sign it into law.

The bill passed the House by a wide margin Wednesday after passing the Senate last month. Republicans control both chambers of the Mississippi legislature.

Brandon Jones of the Southern Poverty Law Center calls the proposal “reckless and hurtful to Mississippi students.”

Mississippi is one of a dozen states with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

