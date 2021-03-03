Two arrested in Mississippi in south Alabama strip club slaying

Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been arrested on the Mississippi coast following a weekend killing at an Alabama strip club.

Robert Jamonte Abrams, 30, and girlfriend Breanna Cunningham were charged with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Manchella Allen at a strip club, Mobile Police said in a statement.

Allen was killed early Saturday at the Cookies-N-Cream Gentleman’s Club, and the two were arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday.

Court records weren’t yet available Wednesday to show whether Abrams or Cunningham had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.

