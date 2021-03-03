New coronavirus cases continue to be on decline in Mississippi, state reports

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi appears to be on the decline based on the latest numbers from the state health department.

The state health department reported Wednesday 380 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 295,675.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,743.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 541 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 448 with Wednesday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.