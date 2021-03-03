Mississippi police: Man pretends to be customer, take car for test drive only to never return

A man posing as a customer took a test drive at a Mississippi car dealership and never looked back.

Southaven police say a man posed as a customer and asked for a test drive in silver Infinity QX70 at the Landers Buick dealership in Southaven.

The suspect then drove off the lot on Feb. 23 and never returned with the vehicle, police said.

The man was wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and a black hat and was dropped off at the dealership in a maroon SUV.

Anyone with information related to the stolen vehicle can contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.