Longtime Mississippi TV anchor, former candidate for Jackson mayor Rick Whitlow has died

Published 6:49 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Longtime Jackson television personality and former candidate for Jackson mayor Rick Whitlow has died at the age of 67.

He was also a longtime sports and news anchor, including working for WJTV and WAPT in Jackson. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 1975, but opted to complete his degree at Illinois State. Whitlow ran for mayor in 2005 and 2009.

Whitlow’s family announced his death on social media Tuesday.

“Candace Whitlow and I, the whole Whitlow family, regret to inform you that our father, your brother, uncle and friend Rick Whitlow passed away this morning at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Chicago. We were by his side and he was not alone,” Eric Whitlow said in the post.

Whitlow’s family said he died after a battle with leukemia.

 

More News

Mississippi police: Man pretends to be customer, take car for test drive only to never return

Home delivery of alcohol, paying college athletes, criminal justice changes still on table for Mississippi lawmakers

Longtime Mississippi TV anchor, former candidate for Jackson mayor Rick Whitlow has died

State to pay $500,000 to man wrongfully convicted in 1996 furniture store slayings

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required