Mississippi coronavirus new cases remain low, dozens more deaths reported

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to be low Tuesday with the latest statistics released from the state.

The state health department reported Tuesday 301 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 295,295.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 44 new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,724.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 582 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 470 with Tuesday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.