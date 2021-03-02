Florida company fined $280K for violating Mississippi’s no-call laws

A company based in Kissimmee, Florida, has been fined for violating Mississippi’s phone call laws.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission fined Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC $280,000 for 32 violations of the state’s laws involving unsolicited calls.

The commission said the company made unauthorized telephone solicitations and failed to register as a telephone provider, WLBT-TV reported.

“In our findings regarding the types of calls Arrowbridge made, a majority of their calls were related to vacations and timeshares,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “There are a few that were related to auto warranties as well.”

The Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act of 2003 prohibits attempting to sell consumer goods and services by telephone from calling telephone numbers that appear on the “No-Call List.”