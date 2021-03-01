Three suspects denied bond in weekend mass shooting at Claiborne County bar

Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in a weekend shooting at a Mississippi bar that left two people dead.

The suspects appeared in court Monday and were all denied bond.

Rashad Thompson, Warren Young and James Williams are charged with two counts of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a fourth suspect, Jermaine Boyd, who was reported to be in the hospital.

Claiborne county officials identified the victims as Gerreinsha Gibson, 21, and Justin Marshall, 23.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Investigator Maj. Troy Kimble said Gibson was a bystander and Marshall was a member of one of two groups involved in the dispute that led to gunfire.

Kimble said the groups were rap groups that had been insulting each other through their music on social media. He said three people were wounded by bullets in the shooting and two others were injured when they were struck by bottles.

Members of both groups were attending a birthday party at the Wilson Lounge in Pattison when the argument broke out and guns were fired. Kimble said weapons were recovered at the scene.