Newly reported Mississippi coronavirus cases still low; weekly average down again

Mississippi reported a low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as the state’s spread of the virus mimics the declines seen across the country.

The state health department reported Monday 199 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 294,994.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll to 6,681.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 589 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 501 with Monday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.