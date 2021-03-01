Crews still searching for man believed to have drowned while trying to secure lost boat

The search continues in Pascagoula for a man authorities believe drowned on Sunday.

As of 8 a.m., Monday, recovery and dive teams were still out searching Yazoo Bayou near Pascagoula Point Park after the man’s boat was found unmanned around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities.

The man was seen launching his boat on surveillance video, said police, but it appears he lost control of the vessel and it floated away. He then went to his truck and put his personal items inside before attempting to swim across the bayou to the boat.

The video footage then showed the man walking back to his truck, placing personal items in the truck and the enter the water to recover the boat.

The man was seen going under the water in the video footage and never returning to the surface.

Authorities have ruled it as an accidental drowning.

The Jackson County Sheriff Department’s flotilla, as well as boats from Pascagoula Police, Department of Marine Resources, and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the recovery effort to find the man’s body.