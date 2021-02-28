New coronavirus cases in Mississippi inch higher after a week of declines

Mississippi reported more than 700 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday, causing the weekly average number of new cases to climb higher for the fourth day in a row.

The state health department reported Sunday 704 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 294,795.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll to 6,681.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 595 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 526 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.