New coronavirus cases in Mississippi inch higher after a week of declines

Published 2:09 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported more than 700 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday, causing the weekly average number of new cases to climb higher for the fourth day in a row.

The state health department reported Sunday 704  new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 294,795.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll to 6,681.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 595 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 526 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2342 77
Alcorn 2917 61
Amite 1113 33
Attala 2065 69
Benton 933 24
Bolivar 4608 123
Calhoun 1578 28
Carroll 1181 25
Chickasaw 2011 51
Choctaw 695 16
Claiborne 984 29
Clarke 1693 71
Clay 1791 50
Coahoma 2775 68
Copiah 2777 57
Covington 2488 79
De Soto 19660 230
Forrest 7204 136
Franklin 760 19
George 2317 45
Greene 1276 33
Grenada 2473 77
Hancock 3469 74
Harrison 16679 278
Hinds 18785 386
Holmes 1818 70
Humphreys 928 27
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2896 75
Jackson 12575 226
Jasper 2132 45
Jefferson 623 27
Jefferson Davis 1017 31
Jones 7945 146
Kemper 901 23
Lafayette 5730 113
Lamar 5876 80
Lauderdale 6833 226
Lawrence 1202 21
Leake 2524 71
Lee 9683 160
Leflore 3374 118
Lincoln 3539 102
Lowndes 6021 137
Madison 9448 199
Marion 2525 78
Marshall 4031 92
Monroe 3988 126
Montgomery 1222 38
Neshoba 3800 168
Newton 2294 52
Noxubee 1228 29
Oktibbeha 4409 93
Panola 4303 94
Pearl River 4159 130
Perry 1216 34
Pike 3000 95
Pontotoc 4087 69
Prentiss 2697 58
Quitman 771 14
Rankin 12675 264
Scott 2936 70
Sharkey 488 17
Simpson 2747 78
Smith 1527 31
Stone 1724 29
Sunflower 3183 86
Tallahatchie 1705 39
Tate 3024 74
Tippah 2785 65
Tishomingo 2121 65
Tunica 990 23
Union 3951 74
Walthall 1241 40
Warren 4126 114
Washington 5218 130
Wayne 2537 41
Webster 1106 30
Wilkinson 624 26
Winston 2216 75
Yalobusha *1448 36
Yazoo 2887 62
Total 294,795 6,681

* Note: One death previously reported in Yalobusha County should have been included in Panola County’s total.

