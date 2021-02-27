New coronavirus cases reported, but weekly average statistics still low in Mississippi

Published 4:00 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported more than 500 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Saturday, but the weekly average number of new cases remains low relative to record highs seen last month.

The state health department reported Saturday 549  new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 294,091.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 31 new deaths on Saturday, leaving the total death toll to 6,669.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 550 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 553 with Satuday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2338 77 72 15
Alcorn 2912 61 130 20
Amite 1112 32 55 7
Attala 2062 69 175 36
Benton 933 24 45 10
Bolivar 4604 122 232 31
Calhoun 1575 28 36 4
Carroll 1181 24 51 10
Chickasaw 2009 51 60 15
Choctaw 695 16 1 0
Claiborne 981 29 45 9
Clarke 1691 71 123 31
Clay 1785 50 38 5
Coahoma 2773 67 129 11
Copiah 2763 57 81 11
Covington 2484 78 136 39
De Soto 19626 230 113 24
Forrest 7184 136 226 51
Franklin 759 19 40 4
George 2312 45 59 7
Greene 1274 33 52 6
Grenada 2466 77 155 32
Hancock 3438 74 69 14
Harrison 16618 278 483 65
Hinds 18745 386 806 130
Holmes 1817 70 104 20
Humphreys 925 27 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2893 74 134 23
Jackson 12509 224 236 34
Jasper 2129 45 43 2
Jefferson 620 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1015 31 8 1
Jones 7928 146 219 41
Kemper 897 23 44 9
Lafayette 5721 113 187 55
Lamar 5868 80 53 13
Lauderdale 6813 226 442 99
Lawrence 1196 21 27 2
Leake 2522 71 88 15
Lee 9679 160 222 41
Leflore 3367 118 237 52
Lincoln 3508 100 185 38
Lowndes 6017 137 256 62
Madison 9432 199 365 69
Marion 2519 78 158 24
Marshall 4018 92 64 15
Monroe 3982 126 190 55
Montgomery 1218 38 54 9
Neshoba 3782 168 203 59
Newton 2275 52 87 15
Noxubee 1228 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4406 93 222 36
Panola 4288 93 102 13
Pearl River 4144 129 187 36
Perry 1215 34 21 7
Pike 2997 95 132 35
Pontotoc 4084 69 86 12
Prentiss 2695 58 99 15
Quitman 771 14 0 0
Rankin 12662 264 392 61
Scott 2931 70 115 18
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2738 78 158 20
Smith 1525 31 65 8
Stone 1719 29 84 14
Sunflower 3176 86 121 20
Tallahatchie 1704 39 50 7
Tate 3017 74 80 19
Tippah 2767 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2119 65 102 27
Tunica 989 23 18 2
Union 3949 74 131 23
Walthall 1236 40 69 13
Warren 4124 113 170 37
Washington 5205 130 191 39
Wayne 2522 41 69 11
Webster 1102 30 61 11
Wilkinson 623 26 25 5
Winston 2214 75 130 39
Yalobusha 1437 37 82 22
Yazoo 2879 62 139 18
Total 294,091 6,669 10,390 1,950

