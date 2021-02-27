Man hurt in ultralight aircraft crash in Mississippi

Published 5:54 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a small plane crashed in Forrest County, injuring the pilot.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of an ultralight aircraft crashing in a field around 4:34 p.m. Thursday, WDAM-TV reported.

A man, the aircraft’s only occupant, was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

There’s no word on what caused the crash. The sheriff’s office is investigating along with the Federal Aviation Administration Flight Standards Division Office in Jackson.

More News

Kentucky man beat pregnant woman so severely she lost baby, police say

Rival rap groups turn musical spat into deadly Mississippi bar fight, leaving two dead, five injured

New coronavirus cases reported, but weekly average statistics still low in Mississippi

Family offers reward after man vanished in Mississippi

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required