One child survived, his mother and two siblings died in Mississippi apartment fire

A Mississippi mother and two of her children, including an infant, were killed early Friday morning when their apartment caught fire.

Jackson firefighters were called to the Pine Ridge Garden Apartments near Terry Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters entered the second-story apartment and found four people inside. A woman and her infant child were dead, but two other children were found alive. One of the children later died at a hospital. The surviving child was flown to a burn center for special medical care.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The identities of the fire victims were not immediately known.