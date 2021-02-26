One child survived, his mother and two siblings died in Mississippi apartment fire

Published 2:12 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother and two of her children, including an infant, were killed early Friday morning when their apartment caught fire.

Jackson firefighters were called to the Pine Ridge Garden Apartments near Terry Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters entered the second-story apartment and found four people inside. A woman and her infant child were dead, but two other children were found alive. One of the children later died at a hospital. The surviving child was flown to a burn center for special medical care.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The identities of the fire victims were not immediately known.

More News

One child survived, his mother and two siblings died in Mississippi apartment fire

Two years after opening for Rolling Stones, Mississippi rock band Bishop Gunn’s front man wound up in Louisiana jail

ATF report shows nearly 300 firearms lost or stolen from Mississippi dealers in 2020

Police

Man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed three people

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required