Mississippi winter storm joyride leads to thousands of dollars in damage, felony arrests for two men

Two men are facing felony charges after officials say a winter storm joyride caused $50,000 in damage to a Mississippi recreation park.

Christian Clark, 21 of Oxford, and Alexander Stryker, 19 of San Jose, Calif., were charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and were both issued a $5,000 bond.

During last week’s winter storms, all five fields at mTrade Park’s soccer complex in Oxford were vandalized when vehicles drove over them sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, according to OPD.

After meeting with officials with mTrade park and assessing the damage, the estimated cost to repair the fields was $50,000.

After news of the vandalized fields spread on Friday, Oxford residents came up with $2,500 in reward money for anyone with information regarding the incident that would lead to an arrest. The reward distribution will be handled by the Lafayette County CrimeStoppers, according to OPD.