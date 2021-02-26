ATF report shows nearly 300 firearms lost or stolen from Mississippi dealers in 2020
Published 9:03 am Friday, February 26, 2021
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released its annual Federal Firearms License Theft/Loss Report.
Click here for a PDF of the report.
The report shows Mississippi dealers reported 293 firearms that were either stolen or lost in 2020, a significant drop from 2019.
The report breaks down those numbers to show under what circumstances the guns disappeared:
- 223 Burglary
- 20 Larceny
- 21 Lost
According to the AFT report from 2019, Mississippi dealers reported 505 firearms stolen or lost.
Across the nation, more than 13,000 firearms were reported lost or stolen. Below is a breakdown of the type of firearms lost or stolen in the country:
- 6,703 pistols
- 2,974 rifles
- 1,306 revolvers
- 1,199 shotguns
- 660 receiver/frames
- 183 silencers
- 72 derringers
- 30 machine guns
- 46 other/unknown devices
Federal firearms licensees (FFLs) must report to ATF each missing, lost, or stolen firearm within 48 hours of discovery of the loss or theft by completing and forwarding a Federal Firearms Licensee Theft/Loss Report. In addition, the FFL must also report the firearm theft or loss to the appropriate local law enforcement agency.