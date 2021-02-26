ATF report shows nearly 300 firearms lost or stolen from Mississippi dealers in 2020

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released its annual Federal Firearms License Theft/Loss Report.

Click here for a PDF of the report.

The report shows Mississippi dealers reported 293 firearms that were either stolen or lost in 2020, a significant drop from 2019.

The report breaks down those numbers to show under what circumstances the guns disappeared:

223 Burglary

20 Larceny

21 Lost

According to the AFT report from 2019, Mississippi dealers reported 505 firearms stolen or lost.

Across the nation, more than 13,000 firearms were reported lost or stolen. Below is a breakdown of the type of firearms lost or stolen in the country:

6,703 pistols

2,974 rifles

1,306 revolvers

1,199 shotguns

660 receiver/frames

183 silencers

72 derringers

30 machine guns

46 other/unknown devices

Federal firearms licensees (FFLs) must report to ATF each missing, lost, or stolen firearm within 48 hours of discovery of the loss or theft by completing and forwarding a Federal Firearms Licensee Theft/Loss Report. In addition, the FFL must also report the firearm theft or loss to the appropriate local law enforcement agency.