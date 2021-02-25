New Mississippi coronavirus cases jump to 10-day high mark

Mississippi’s newly reported COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased significantly Thursday after nearly two weeks of much lower numbers.

The state health department reported Thursday 920 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest single-day number of new cases reported in 10 days.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 292,811.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Thursday, leaving the total death toll to 6,613.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 468 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 582 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.