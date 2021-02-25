New Mississippi coronavirus cases jump to 10-day high mark

Published 4:41 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s newly reported COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased significantly Thursday after nearly two weeks of much lower numbers.

The state health department reported Thursday 920  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest single-day number of new cases reported in 10 days.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 292,811.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Thursday, leaving the total death toll to 6,613.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 468 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 582 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2332 77 72 15
Alcorn 2903 60 130 20
Amite 1108 32 54 7
Attala 2062 69 175 36
Benton 931 24 45 10
Bolivar 4594 120 232 31
Calhoun 1564 28 36 4
Carroll 1176 23 51 9
Chickasaw 2006 50 60 15
Choctaw 695 16 1 0
Claiborne 977 29 45 9
Clarke 1686 71 123 31
Clay 1781 49 38 5
Coahoma 2727 66 129 11
Copiah 2745 57 81 11
Covington 2478 78 136 39
De Soto 19560 229 113 24
Forrest 7140 136 226 51
Franklin 755 19 39 4
George 2306 45 59 7
Greene 1268 33 52 6
Grenada 2458 76 155 32
Hancock 3399 73 68 14
Harrison 16512 276 483 65
Hinds 18674 385 806 130
Holmes 1816 70 104 20
Humphreys 916 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2888 71 134 23
Jackson 12451 217 236 33
Jasper 2118 44 43 2
Jefferson 614 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1005 31 8 1
Jones 7891 145 219 41
Kemper 895 22 44 9
Lafayette 5707 113 187 55
Lamar 5844 80 53 13
Lauderdale 6784 225 442 99
Lawrence 1193 21 27 2
Leake 2517 70 88 15
Lee 9663 160 222 41
Leflore 3358 118 237 52
Lincoln 3464 100 183 38
Lowndes 6008 137 256 62
Madison 9400 195 365 69
Marion 2507 78 158 24
Marshall 3994 92 64 15
Monroe 3980 126 190 55
Montgomery 1212 37 54 9
Neshoba 3767 166 203 58
Newton 2247 51 87 15
Noxubee 1227 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4399 91 222 36
Panola 4268 92 102 13
Pearl River 4116 128 187 35
Perry 1214 34 21 7
Pike 2983 93 128 34
Pontotoc 4073 68 86 12
Prentiss 2686 58 99 15
Quitman 770 14 0 0
Rankin 12595 262 390 61
Scott 2925 67 115 18
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2717 78 158 20
Smith 1518 31 65 8
Stone 1714 29 84 14
Sunflower 3171 85 121 20
Tallahatchie 1698 39 50 7
Tate 3008 74 80 19
Tippah 2756 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2117 65 102 27
Tunica 986 23 18 2
Union 3928 73 131 23
Walthall 1235 40 69 13
Warren 4114 113 169 37
Washington 5159 128 191 39
Wayne 2513 40 69 11
Webster 1099 29 61 11
Wilkinson 622 26 25 5
Winston 2202 75 130 39
Yalobusha 1429 36 82 22
Yazoo 2838 62 139 18
Total 292,811 6,613 10,378 1,945

