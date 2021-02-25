Mississippi man sentenced to 210 years in prison for shooting two deputies, paralyzing one

The Mississippi man who got into a gunfight with sheriff’s deputies, shooting one in the head leaving him paralyzed was sentenced to 210 years in prison Thursday.

Edgar Egbert pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder Thursday.

Egbert admitted to shooting at Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies in September 2019 after leading deputies on a chase and shooting at them.

Two deputies were shot in the shootout including deputy Brad Sullivan, who was shot in the head. Sullivan is still recovering from the wound and said he hopes to walk again.

“It’s been a long road, I’ve still got a long way to go,” he said after the sentencing. “I’m hoping one day I might be able to get around and walk a little more and maybe be able to do some more stuff with my kids.”