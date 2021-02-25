FBI arrests 13 Mississippi men, charged them with federal drug, weapons crimes

The FBI’s Jackson field office said 13 people were arrested this week, charged with a number of federal drug and weapons crimes.

The FBI reported agents seized 15 firearms and 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, along with cocaine and fentanyl.

The 13 suspects arrested were:

Mario Butler, 40, of Jackson.

Akoyea Jamere Clayton, 28, of Jackson.

Marcus Antonio Davis, 41, of Jackson.

Carrnell Vonshea Denman, 42, of Meridian.

Antonio Demond Doss, 26, of Morton.

Marcus Lamon Guice, 44, of Jackson.

Cedric Leshawn Kyle, 47, of Jackson.

Johnathan Jermell Ledbetter, 33, of Jackson.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr., 43, of Jackson.

Dennis Demond Mitchell, 39, of Utica.

Jeffrey Rivers, Jr., 38, of Jackson.

Tementa Robinson, 40, of Jackson.

James Lee Simmons, 49, of Jackson.