Statewide tornado drill planned to start at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning
Published 8:54 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Don’t be alarmed if you hear tornado sirens in your community this morning.
Communities across the state will be participating in statewide tornado drill beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
This drill hosted by the National Weather Service was supposed to happen last week during severe weather preparedness week but the ice storm forced the change.
🌪📢***ATTENTION: the Statewide Tornado Drill will be conducted Today at 9:15 am CT❗❗***🌪📢
Schools and businesses, feel free to participate by going to your safe place at 9:15 am once you hear the alert come across your NOAA Weather Radio. 📻
— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 24, 2021