South Mississippi teen arrested, accused of shooting into group of juveniles

A South Mississippi 13-year-old is in custody after he reportedly shot into a group of other juveniles.

Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan said three minors were shot, all in the leg with a pistol by the minor after an ongoing verbal altercation.

The teenager accused of shooting three juveniles in Picayune Sunday was arrested just after 8 p.m. Police Chief Freddy Drennan said.

Drennan said the incident occurred Sunday just after 4 p.m. at the Grande Oak Apartments. At that time an altercation involving a group of juveniles occurred at the Grande Oak Apartments. During the altercation the 13-year-old suspect produced a firearm and shot into the group of juveniles, striking three people in their legs.

The injured juveniles were transported to Highland Community Hospital before being airlifted to a New Orleans area medical facility. Drennan said none of those who were shot suffered life-threatening injuries.