South Mississippi teen arrested, accused of shooting into group of juveniles

Published 7:34 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

A South Mississippi 13-year-old is in custody after he reportedly shot into a group of other juveniles.

Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan said three minors were shot, all in the leg with a pistol by the minor after an ongoing verbal altercation.

The teenager accused of shooting three juveniles in Picayune Sunday was arrested just after 8 p.m. Police Chief Freddy Drennan said.

Drennan said the incident occurred Sunday just after 4 p.m. at the Grande Oak Apartments. At that time an altercation involving a group of juveniles occurred at the Grande Oak Apartments. During the altercation the 13-year-old suspect produced a firearm and shot into the group of juveniles, striking three people in their legs.

The injured juveniles were transported to Highland Community Hospital before being airlifted to a New Orleans area medical facility. Drennan said none of those who were shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

 

More News

Statewide tornado drill planned to start at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning

Crime scene

South Mississippi teen arrested, accused of shooting into group of juveniles

Push for school vouchers taps frustration over distance learning failures

Anonymous tip helps police nab three Mississippi men in 2018 double homicide

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required