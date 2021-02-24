Report: Tiger Woods was on way to meet Drew Brees for photoshoot before crash

Golf Star Tiger woods was on his way to joining New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert before Woods crashed in Los Angeles Tuesday, according to various news sources.

ESPN’s Shelley Smith reports that Woods was on his way to meet Brees and Herbert. Other reports indicate he was running late to the meeting with the two quarterbacks.

In the accident that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Central Time, Woods’ car rolled over multiple times, reportedly causing the golfer to suffer a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was “lucky to be alive” after the crash.

Woods was the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday.