New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to slow after holiday spikes

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi continues to be at multi-month lows with the latest data released Wednesday from the state.

The state health department reported Wednesday 669 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 291,891.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 28 new deaths on Wednesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,605.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 356 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 581 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.