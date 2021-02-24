Mississippi police looking for suspects in shooting that injured two women, one child
Published 9:35 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left two women and a toddler injured.
Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said the victims were completely innocent and called the people responsible cowards.
The victims are recovering at home but authorities are still looking for the suspect responsible for shooting them.
Ryle said authorities are asking for the public’s help to come forward if they know anything at all about the crime.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Birch Drive shortly before 6:34 p.m., when officers responded to the incident.