Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases now at lowest level since June

Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline with a weekly average lower than any time period since late June.

The state reported Tuesday 348  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 291,222.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 24 new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,577.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 358 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 590 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2323 74 72 15
Alcorn 2897 60 130 20
Amite 1106 32 54 7
Attala 2056 69 174 36
Benton 925 24 45 10
Bolivar 4567 120 232 31
Calhoun 1553 27 36 4
Carroll 1171 23 51 9
Chickasaw 2002 50 58 15
Choctaw 693 16 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1676 71 123 31
Clay 1773 48 38 5
Coahoma 2722 65 129 11
Copiah 2733 57 81 11
Covington 2462 77 136 39
De Soto 19470 226 113 24
Forrest 7055 135 225 50
Franklin 753 19 39 4
George 2295 45 59 7
Greene 1263 33 52 6
Grenada 2445 76 155 32
Hancock 3377 73 68 14
Harrison 16385 273 482 65
Hinds 18555 383 806 129
Holmes 1814 70 104 20
Humphreys 912 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2884 71 134 23
Jackson 12401 216 235 33
Jasper 2103 43 43 2
Jefferson 608 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 998 31 8 1
Jones 7836 144 218 41
Kemper 892 22 44 9
Lafayette 5688 113 187 55
Lamar 5793 79 53 13
Lauderdale 6735 225 441 99
Lawrence 1184 20 27 2
Leake 2508 70 88 15
Lee 9635 160 222 41
Leflore 3346 118 237 52
Lincoln 3437 99 183 38
Lowndes 5989 137 256 62
Madison 9353 193 365 69
Marion 2494 78 158 24
Marshall 3979 92 64 15
Monroe 3971 125 190 55
Montgomery 1205 37 54 9
Neshoba 3746 166 203 58
Newton 2225 51 87 15
Noxubee 1224 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4380 91 221 36
Panola 4240 92 102 13
Pearl River 4070 127 186 34
Perry 1201 33 21 7
Pike 2977 92 127 34
Pontotoc 4060 66 86 10
Prentiss 2671 58 99 15
Quitman 766 14 0 0
Rankin 12498 260 390 61
Scott 2913 67 115 18
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2692 78 158 20
Smith 1511 31 65 8
Stone 1707 29 84 14
Sunflower 3157 85 121 20
Tallahatchie 1690 39 50 7
Tate 2991 72 80 19
Tippah 2752 65 120 14
Tishomingo 2109 65 102 27
Tunica 979 23 18 2
Union 3913 72 131 23
Walthall 1230 40 69 13
Warren 4091 113 169 37
Washington 5124 128 191 39
Wayne 2501 40 69 11
Webster 1086 29 61 11
Wilkinson 622 26 25 5
Winston 2201 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1419 36 82 22
Yazoo 2826 62 139 18
Total 291,222 6,577 10,368 1,941

