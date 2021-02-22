Mississippi home invasion attempt turns deadly — one dead, one hospitalized

Published 12:15 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

By Daily Leader Staff

Crime scene

A weekend shooting is still being investigated and a Lawrence County woman remains in the hospital after an apparent home invasion Sunday morning turned deadly.

Lawrence County deputies responded to a home in the Hooker community just after 6 a.m. Sunday to find two individuals who had been struck during an exchange of gunfire.

The woman was transported first to Lawrence County Hospital then another medical facility. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Ryan Everett said Monday the incident is still under investigation and had no official statement to release at the time.

More News

Generator in pickup truck proves to be lifesaver for Texans during darkest days of winter storm

Ole Miss reaches the pinnacle of college baseball with first ever No. 1 ranking

Crime scene

Mississippi home invasion attempt turns deadly — one dead, one hospitalized

Will the next American Idol come from Mississippi? Katy Perry country look-alike says ‘Yes’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required