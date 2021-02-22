Mississippi reports second day in row with no new coronavirus deaths, new cases remain low

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case spread continued to decline Monday, and for the second-straight day, the state reported no new deaths attributed to the virus.

The state reported Monday 242 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 290,874.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll to 6,553.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 413 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 612 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.