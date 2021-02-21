Weekend shootings in Mississippi’s capitol leave one woman dead, man critically injured

Published 2:18 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Weekend shooting in Mississippi’s Capitol City have left one woman dead and another man in critical condition.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman in her home. Officials say several gunshots were fired into a home on East Ash Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was inside the home when the shots were fired.  She died at the scene.

Jackson police are also investigating a separate and unrelated shooting that critically injured a man walking in his driveway.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Alabama St.

Local news sources say Timothy McHuley was reportedly walking in his driveway when a person in a white SUV began firing shots at him.

McHuley was hit once and taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect or motive in either shooting at this time.

