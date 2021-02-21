Mississippi educators rally after generator fire destroys teacher’s house, car

A group of Mississippi educators rallied around one of its own this weekend when a teacher and her children lost their home after the generator they were using for electricity blew up.

The generator explosion caught the teacher’s house and car on fire, leaving the family to survive.

“Ms. D. Verucchi, is an educator in Natchez-Adams school District. During the snow/ice storm in Mississippi, her family tried to keep warm during the storm by using a generator. The generator blew up and caught her house on fire and blew her car up.” a GoFundMe page set up by La’Toya Hammett, the principal at Susie B. West Elementary in Natchez said. “She and her two sons are trying to survive this devastation while some are still without power and water. Please help this educator in this time of need.”