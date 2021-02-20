Already on decline, Mississippi’s new coronavirus case spread helped by winter storms

Published 2:18 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted this week to levels not seen since early October.

The decline in new cases had been dropping since hitting a peak in early January, but last week’s winter weather storms seem to have sped up the decline as much of the state was in lock-down due to snow and ice.

The state reported Saturday 350  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 290,242.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,553.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 557 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 676 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2316 74 72 15
Alcorn 2894 60 130 20
Amite 1099 32 54 7
Attala 2056 69 174 36
Benton 923 24 45 10
Bolivar 4550 120 232 31
Calhoun 1551 27 36 4
Carroll 1169 23 51 9
Chickasaw 2001 50 58 15
Choctaw 693 16 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1670 70 123 30
Clay 1768 48 38 5
Coahoma 2722 65 129 11
Copiah 2727 57 81 11
Covington 2452 77 136 39
De Soto 19389 226 113 24
Forrest 6989 135 225 50
Franklin 750 19 39 4
George 2293 45 59 7
Greene 1259 33 52 6
Grenada 2439 75 155 32
Hancock 3363 73 68 14
Harrison 16315 269 482 65
Hinds 18528 382 805 128
Holmes 1803 69 104 20
Humphreys 909 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2879 71 134 23
Jackson 12353 216 233 33
Jasper 2099 42 43 2
Jefferson 607 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 993 31 8 1
Jones 7790 142 218 41
Kemper 888 22 44 9
Lafayette 5679 113 187 55
Lamar 5762 79 53 13
Lauderdale 6725 224 441 99
Lawrence 1180 20 27 2
Leake 2505 70 88 15
Lee 9618 160 222 41
Leflore 3333 117 237 52
Lincoln 3416 99 183 38
Lowndes 5963 137 256 62
Madison 9336 190 365 69
Marion 2493 78 158 24
Marshall 3953 92 64 15
Monroe 3963 125 190 55
Montgomery 1201 37 54 9
Neshoba 3734 165 202 58
Newton 2207 51 87 15
Noxubee 1220 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4374 90 221 36
Panola 4232 92 102 13
Pearl River 4036 127 186 34
Perry 1176 33 21 7
Pike 2963 91 127 34
Pontotoc 4051 66 86 10
Prentiss 2670 58 99 15
Quitman 766 14 0 0
Rankin 12478 258 390 61
Scott 2900 66 115 17
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2647 78 158 20
Smith 1498 30 65 8
Stone 1702 29 84 14
Sunflower 3150 85 121 20
Tallahatchie 1687 39 50 7
Tate 2977 72 80 19
Tippah 2740 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2100 65 102 27
Tunica 971 23 18 2
Union 3901 72 131 23
Walthall 1230 40 69 13
Warren 4083 113 169 37
Washington 5122 128 191 39
Wayne 2497 40 69 11
Webster 1081 29 61 11
Wilkinson 619 26 25 5
Winston 2197 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1417 36 82 22
Yazoo 2824 62 139 18
Total 290,242 6,553 10,364 1,937

