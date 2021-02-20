Already on decline, Mississippi’s new coronavirus case spread helped by winter storms

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted this week to levels not seen since early October.

The decline in new cases had been dropping since hitting a peak in early January, but last week’s winter weather storms seem to have sped up the decline as much of the state was in lock-down due to snow and ice.

The state reported Saturday 350 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 290,242.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,553.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 557 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 676 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.