The sun will come out —— TODAY. Mississippi to slowly thaw out.

Mississippi residents will wake up to a bit of good news this morning when they look out their windows.

Sun.

After nearly five days of ice, snow and sub-freezing temperatures under cloudy gray skies, the sun will make its appearance to help melt frozen highways.

Weather forecasters in Jackson said the back edge of the clouds is working east across the state this morning – leaving the area with lots of sun.

After one more night of hard freeze conditions, Mississippi should be well on its way to thawing out.

We’ll get the bad news out of the way 1st. Cold today, one more night of hard freeze conditions tonight. Remember people, pets, plants, and pipes. Now the GOOD news. The back edge of the clouds is working east this morning = lots of sun for today to help melt ice/snow from roads! pic.twitter.com/VBQj9cBqPa — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 19, 2021

Black ice is still a threat this morning with wakeup temperatures in the 20s. Today’s thaw will start slowly. Afternoon high temperatures will be suppressed by the icy ground. Ttemperatures are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s.

More frigid cold temperatures are expected tonight as temperatures will into the upper teens, meaning another hard freeze that will keep the slippery roads around with overnight black ice. A hard freeze warning is in effect because of a continued threat to pipes and people heading into tonight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and while it will be unseasonably cold with highs in the upper 40s, it will still be much milder than the past few days. We should also be mostly done with the slippery roads by Saturday afternoon as well.