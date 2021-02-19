Mississippi reports second day of low coronavirus numbers as portions of state crippled by winter weather

Published 3:20 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

As large sections of Mississippi began to thaw out Friday after two winter storms passed through the state earlier in the week, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported relatively low numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday, the second day of low numbers likely attributable to the storms.

The state reported Friday 360  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 289,892.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,534.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 606 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 725 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2315 74 72 15
Alcorn 2891 60 130 20
Amite 1098 32 54 7
Attala 2056 69 174 36
Benton 923 24 45 10
Bolivar 4548 119 232 31
Calhoun 1550 26 35 4
Carroll 1169 23 51 9
Chickasaw 2000 50 58 15
Choctaw 693 16 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1668 70 123 30
Clay 1765 48 38 5
Coahoma 2718 65 129 11
Copiah 2722 57 81 11
Covington 2450 76 136 39
De Soto 19351 226 113 24
Forrest 6971 135 225 50
Franklin 750 19 39 4
George 2286 45 59 7
Greene 1252 32 52 6
Grenada 2438 75 155 32
Hancock 3355 73 68 14
Harrison 16291 267 482 65
Hinds 18519 380 805 128
Holmes 1802 69 104 20
Humphreys 909 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2877 71 134 23
Jackson 12332 215 233 33
Jasper 2091 42 43 2
Jefferson 607 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 992 31 8 1
Jones 7772 142 218 41
Kemper 887 22 44 9
Lafayette 5675 113 187 55
Lamar 5731 77 53 13
Lauderdale 6715 223 441 99
Lawrence 1178 20 27 2
Leake 2505 69 88 15
Lee 9608 159 222 41
Leflore 3330 117 237 52
Lincoln 3413 99 183 38
Lowndes 5954 137 256 62
Madison 9333 189 365 69
Marion 2490 78 158 24
Marshall 3944 92 64 15
Monroe 3961 125 190 55
Montgomery 1199 37 54 9
Neshoba 3729 165 202 58
Newton 2201 51 87 15
Noxubee 1219 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4371 90 221 36
Panola 4232 91 102 13
Pearl River 4023 126 186 34
Perry 1171 33 21 7
Pike 2958 91 127 34
Pontotoc 4051 66 86 10
Prentiss 2669 58 99 15
Quitman 766 14 0 0
Rankin 12476 258 390 61
Scott 2900 66 115 17
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2641 78 158 20
Smith 1495 29 65 8
Stone 1700 29 84 14
Sunflower 3150 84 121 19
Tallahatchie 1687 39 50 7
Tate 2975 72 80 19
Tippah 2739 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2099 65 102 27
Tunica 969 23 18 2
Union 3899 72 131 23
Walthall 1230 40 69 13
Warren 4083 113 169 37
Washington 5122 128 191 39
Wayne 2492 40 69 11
Webster 1081 29 61 11
Wilkinson 619 26 25 5
Winston 2195 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1416 36 82 22
Yazoo 2822 62 139 18
Total 289,892 6,534 10,363 1,936

