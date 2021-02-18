Power outages reach 180,000 customers Thursday morning

More than 180,000 customers were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm pushed through the area Wednesday night.

According to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country, 18 of Mississippi’s power service providers were reporting power outages. Just before 9 a.m., 188,900 outages were reported. The bulk of the outages were reported by Entergy, the state’s largest power provider. At 8:46 a.m., Entergy reported that more than 83,000 customers were without power.

At one point early Thursday morning, Entergy reported over 173,000 of its customers statewide had no power. The number fell later into the morning, then climbed back up to 173,000 homes at one point, without the basic necessity.

Earlier in the week, Entergy urged people to conserve energy or face rolling blackouts.

Late Tuesday, the company’s fears became real as several periodic outages had to be implemented to prevent an extended power outage that could seriously affect the reliability of the grid.

