Mobile home burns during Mississippi ice storm, killing five pets

A mobile home in North Mississippi was destroyed and five of seven pets that were inside died from an early morning house fire.

The Amory Fire Department responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

Fire chief Zack McGonagill to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo that his department was dispatched to a fire at 1108 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Everything was contained to one end of the home.

Although the homeowners were not at home during the fire, McGonagill said that seven animals were rescued from the burning structure and had to be revived.

McGonagill said that all but two of the animals survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.