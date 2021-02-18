Mississippi reports lowest single-day new coronavirus cases since May, ice storm likely factor in drop

Published 5:55 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

With much of Mississippi iced in after a second winter storm passed through the state Wednesday, the state health department reported Thursday an incredibly low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the figure was so low it was almost certainly affected by the winter weather.

The state reported Thursday 134 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 289,532.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,531.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 695 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 786 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2311 74 72 15
Alcorn 2891 60 130 20
Amite 1098 32 54 7
Attala 2056 69 174 36
Benton 923 24 45 10
Bolivar 4542 119 231 31
Calhoun 1550 26 35 4
Carroll 1169 23 51 9
Chickasaw 1999 50 58 15
Choctaw 693 16 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1666 70 123 30
Clay 1765 48 38 5
Coahoma 2714 65 129 11
Copiah 2721 57 81 11
Covington 2443 76 136 39
De Soto 19341 226 113 24
Forrest 6938 135 225 50
Franklin 750 19 39 4
George 2276 45 59 7
Greene 1245 32 52 6
Grenada 2437 75 155 32
Hancock 3355 73 68 14
Harrison 16241 266 482 65
Hinds 18515 380 805 128
Holmes 1801 69 104 20
Humphreys 908 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2876 71 134 23
Jackson 12305 215 233 33
Jasper 2080 42 43 2
Jefferson 607 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 991 31 8 1
Jones 7753 142 218 41
Kemper 887 22 44 9
Lafayette 5671 113 187 55
Lamar 5701 77 53 13
Lauderdale 6703 223 441 99
Lawrence 1177 20 27 2
Leake 2504 69 88 15
Lee 9602 159 222 41
Leflore 3329 117 237 52
Lincoln 3412 99 183 38
Lowndes 5949 137 256 62
Madison 9327 189 365 69
Marion 2487 78 158 24
Marshall 3943 92 64 15
Monroe 3961 125 190 55
Montgomery 1198 37 54 9
Neshoba 3726 165 202 58
Newton 2200 51 87 15
Noxubee 1217 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4368 90 221 36
Panola 4225 90 102 13
Pearl River 4010 126 186 34
Perry 1169 33 21 7
Pike 2956 91 127 34
Pontotoc 4048 66 86 10
Prentiss 2668 58 99 15
Quitman 766 14 0 0
Rankin 12468 257 390 61
Scott 2898 66 115 17
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2639 78 158 20
Smith 1488 29 65 8
Stone 1695 29 84 14
Sunflower 3144 84 121 19
Tallahatchie 1685 39 50 7
Tate 2975 72 80 19
Tippah 2739 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2098 65 102 27
Tunica 969 23 18 2
Union 3894 72 131 23
Walthall 1228 40 69 13
Warren 4080 113 169 37
Washington 5122 128 191 39
Wayne 2488 40 69 11
Webster 1079 29 61 11
Wilkinson 619 26 25 5
Winston 2195 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1416 36 82 22
Yazoo 2821 62 139 18
Total 289,532 6,531 10,362

