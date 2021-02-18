Mississippi reports lowest single-day new coronavirus cases since May, ice storm likely factor in drop

With much of Mississippi iced in after a second winter storm passed through the state Wednesday, the state health department reported Thursday an incredibly low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the figure was so low it was almost certainly affected by the winter weather.

The state reported Thursday 134 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 289,532.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,531.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 695 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 786 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.