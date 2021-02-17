New coronavirus cases down as much of Mississippi gripped in winter weather lockdown

With dozens of Mississippi counties under a winter weather lockdown, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases detected in the state dropped Wednesday, driving weekly new case averages down as well.

The state reported Wednesday 684 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 289,398.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 23 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,524.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 806 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 863 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.