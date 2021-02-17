New coronavirus cases down as much of Mississippi gripped in winter weather lockdown

Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

With dozens of Mississippi counties under a winter weather lockdown, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases detected in the state dropped Wednesday, driving weekly new case averages down as well.

The state reported Wednesday 684 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 289,398.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 23 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,524.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 806 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 863 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2310 74 72 15
Alcorn 2891 60 130 20
Amite 1097 32 54 7
Attala 2056 69 174 36
Benton 923 24 45 10
Bolivar 4530 119 231 31
Calhoun 1549 26 35 4
Carroll 1169 23 51 9
Chickasaw 1996 50 58 15
Choctaw 693 16 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1664 69 123 30
Clay 1765 48 38 5
Coahoma 2712 65 129 11
Copiah 2721 57 81 11
Covington 2440 76 136 39
De Soto 19331 226 113 24
Forrest 6926 135 225 50
Franklin 750 19 39 4
George 2275 45 59 7
Greene 1243 32 52 6
Grenada 2437 75 155 32
Hancock 3354 73 68 14
Harrison 16232 266 482 65
Hinds 18514 380 805 128
Holmes 1801 69 104 20
Humphreys 908 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2876 71 134 23
Jackson 12300 215 233 33
Jasper 2080 41 43 2
Jefferson 607 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 991 31 8 1
Jones 7747 142 218 41
Kemper 887 22 44 9
Lafayette 5670 113 187 55
Lamar 5684 77 53 13
Lauderdale 6701 220 441 99
Lawrence 1176 20 27 2
Leake 2504 69 88 15
Lee 9601 159 222 41
Leflore 3328 117 237 52
Lincoln 3412 99 183 38
Lowndes 5949 137 256 62
Madison 9324 189 365 69
Marion 2485 77 158 24
Marshall 3940 92 64 15
Monroe 3961 125 190 55
Montgomery 1198 37 54 9
Neshoba 3726 165 202 58
Newton 2200 51 87 15
Noxubee 1217 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4368 90 221 36
Panola 4219 90 102 13
Pearl River 4004 126 186 34
Perry 1166 33 21 7
Pike 2955 91 127 34
Pontotoc 4045 66 86 10
Prentiss 2668 58 99 15
Quitman 764 14 0 0
Rankin 12467 257 390 61
Scott 2898 66 115 17
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2639 78 158 20
Smith 1487 29 65 8
Stone 1695 28 84 14
Sunflower 3144 84 121 19
Tallahatchie 1684 39 50 7
Tate 2974 72 80 19
Tippah 2738 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2097 65 102 27
Tunica 969 23 18 2
Union 3892 72 131 23
Walthall 1228 40 69 13
Warren 4080 113 169 37
Washington 5122 128 191 39
Wayne 2488 40 69 11
Webster 1079 29 61 11
Wilkinson 618 26 25 5
Winston 2194 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1416 36 82 22
Yazoo 2821 62 139 18
Total 289,398 6,524 10,362 1,936

