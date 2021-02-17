Mississippi Governor: Stay home if possible, check on neighbors during winter emergency
Published 9:15 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is encouraging Mississippi residents affected by this week’s winter storm to stay at home on Wednesday because of icy road conditions across the state.
Reeves posted his advice on social media.
“Today will be another dangerous day to drive. Please stay home if possible, and check on your neighbors. Power is being restored to anyone who is out as quickly as possible, and road crews are operating across the state. Stay warm and stay safe. God bless,” Reeves posted.
— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 17, 2021
For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these safe driving tips.
- Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.
- Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
- Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
- Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
- Stay alert.
- Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.