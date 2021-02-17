Mississippi Governor: Stay home if possible, check on neighbors during winter emergency

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is encouraging Mississippi residents affected by this week’s winter storm to stay at home on Wednesday because of icy road conditions across the state.

Reeves posted his advice on social media.

“Today will be another dangerous day to drive. Please stay home if possible, and check on your neighbors. Power is being restored to anyone who is out as quickly as possible, and road crews are operating across the state. Stay warm and stay safe. God bless,” Reeves posted.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these safe driving tips.