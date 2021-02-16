Mississippi’s declining coronavirus cases show ‘great progress,’ state’s top doctor urges people not to drop guard

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s top doctor said Tuesday the state is making “great progress” against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as case numbers continue to decline, but he urged residents not to let their guards down.

“Mississippi is making great progress against COVID,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “Please continue to wear masks in public and limit social gatherings. Plan to limit Spring Break travel and keep it nuclear (within the household).”

The state reported Tuesday 734 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 288,714.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 37 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,501.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 821 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 870 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2299 74 72 15
Alcorn 2887 60 130 20
Amite 1095 32 54 7
Attala 2055 69 174 36
Benton 921 24 45 10
Bolivar 4517 117 231 31
Calhoun 1548 26 35 4
Carroll 1163 23 49 9
Chickasaw 1996 50 58 15
Choctaw 693 15 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1660 69 123 30
Clay 1764 48 38 5
Coahoma 2708 65 129 11
Copiah 2720 57 81 11
Covington 2425 76 136 39
De Soto 19273 226 113 24
Forrest 6907 135 225 50
Franklin 748 19 39 4
George 2268 44 59 7
Greene 1239 32 52 6
Grenada 2431 75 155 32
Hancock 3334 72 68 14
Harrison 16162 264 482 65
Hinds 18501 378 805 128
Holmes 1801 69 104 20
Humphreys 904 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2872 71 134 23
Jackson 12247 214 233 33
Jasper 2070 41 43 2
Jefferson 607 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 985 31 8 1
Jones 7720 140 218 41
Kemper 884 22 44 9
Lafayette 5663 112 187 55
Lamar 5669 77 53 13
Lauderdale 6680 220 441 99
Lawrence 1176 20 27 2
Leake 2501 69 88 15
Lee 9592 158 222 41
Leflore 3320 117 237 52
Lincoln 3403 99 183 38
Lowndes 5947 137 256 62
Madison 9318 189 365 69
Marion 2469 77 158 24
Marshall 3935 92 64 15
Monroe 3952 124 190 55
Montgomery 1189 37 54 9
Neshoba 3712 165 202 58
Newton 2190 51 87 15
Noxubee 1213 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4362 90 221 36
Panola 4216 90 102 13
Pearl River 3985 126 186 34
Perry 1163 33 21 7
Pike 2950 91 127 34
Pontotoc 4040 66 86 10
Prentiss 2665 58 99 15
Quitman 762 14 0 0
Rankin 12450 254 390 61
Scott 2891 66 115 17
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2632 78 158 20
Smith 1483 28 65 8
Stone 1691 28 84 14
Sunflower 3136 84 121 19
Tallahatchie 1681 39 50 7
Tate 2963 72 80 19
Tippah 2731 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2093 64 102 27
Tunica 968 23 18 2
Union 3886 72 131 23
Walthall 1227 39 69 13
Warren 4073 113 169 37
Washington 5116 127 190 39
Wayne 2480 40 69 11
Webster 1072 29 59 11
Wilkinson 618 26 25 5
Winston 2192 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1412 36 82 22
Yazoo 2815 61 139 18
Total 288,714 6,501 10,357 1,936

