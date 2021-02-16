Mississippi’s declining coronavirus cases show ‘great progress,’ state’s top doctor urges people not to drop guard

Mississippi’s top doctor said Tuesday the state is making “great progress” against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as case numbers continue to decline, but he urged residents not to let their guards down.

“Mississippi is making great progress against COVID,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “Please continue to wear masks in public and limit social gatherings. Plan to limit Spring Break travel and keep it nuclear (within the household).”

The state reported Tuesday 734 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 288,714.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 37 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,501.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 821 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 870 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.