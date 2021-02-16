Boy dies after leap into frozen pond to save younger sister who fell through ice

A Tennessee 10-year-old boy died Sunday after jumping into a frozen pond to save his younger sister who fell through thin ice, the local sheriff reports.

Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies and other rescuers received an emergency call at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to a residence.

Localmemphis.com identified the children as Benjamin Luckett, 10, and Abigail Luckett, 6.

The family’s pastor told ABC 24 that Benjamin was trying to save his sister.

“The girl fell in. The 10-year-old brother jumped in. There was another brother there who ran back to the house,” said Dr. Stacy Stilgenbauer, pastor at Leawood East Baptist Church in Cordoba, Tennessee.

Both children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Benjamin was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Abigail was in critical condition. The church announced on social media Monday that she was still on a ventilator but following commands which made doctors hopeful she hadn’t sustained neurological damage.

Exactly what occurred or how long they were in the water isn’t clear, but the National Weather Service data shows the air temperature in the area at approximately the time of the accident was approximately 14 degrees.

The church is accepting donations to give to the family and a GoFundMe account has also been setup for them.