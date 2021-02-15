Mississippi man dies in Simpson County wreck Sunday night

A Mississippi man died in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that troopers responded to a deadly crash on MS 149 near D’Lo in Simpson County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

MHP reports indicate that a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on MS 149. The driver, 21-year-old Brian Hollins of Pinola, lost control of his vehicle and collided with several trees. The cause of the wreck is unknown.

MHP reports that Hollins was not wearing his seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.