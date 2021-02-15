Mississippi coronavirus new case averages drop slightly

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched down again in Mississippi Monday with the latest data released from the state.

The state reported Monday 544 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 287,980.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,464.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 810 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 877 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.