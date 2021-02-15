Mississippi city imposes 24-hour curfew in response to crippling winter weather

In an effort to keep the public safe and the roads clear for emergency vehicles, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has put in place a 24-hour curfew for city residents beginning Monday at noon.

“The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts,” Flaggs said.

Exceptions to the curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention.

Flaggs also announced that city hall will remain closed Tuesday and a determination on reopening city offices and allowing city employees to return to work will be made at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, previously scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m., has been rescheduled for Wednesday at noon.