Guests escape after fire breaks out at Mississippi hotel

Guests and staff are safe after a fire broke out in a Mississippi hotel Sunday night.

The fire occurred just before 11 p.m. at the Oyo Hotel on South Frontage Road in Vicksburg.

WLBT News reports that police arrived at the hotel to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

One guest was reportedly trapped inside a hotel room before being able to escape the blaze.

Multiple rooms suffered severe damage in the blaze.

Mayor George Flaggs credited the hotel management for alerting hotel guests and staff of the fire, which resulted in no casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.