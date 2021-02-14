After week of declines, Mississippi’s new coronavirus case numbers inch back up

For the first time in more than a week, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases inched back above 1,000 on Sunday.

The higher number reported caused the trend of weekly and 14-day case averages to stop declining and inch back up, but remain approximately half the levels of just three weeks ago.

The state reported Sunday 1,093 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 287,436.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,462.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 823 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 888 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.