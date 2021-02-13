New cases of coronavirus continue to decline with latest Mississippi numbers

Published 3:53 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s trends of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to decline Saturday with the latest numbers released from the state.

The state reported Saturday 695 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 286,343.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 32 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,461.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 795 on Saturday. It was the lowest 7-day average since November 7.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 868 with Saturday’s update. It was the lowest two-week, daily average since November 12.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2277 74 72 15
Alcorn 2881 59 130 20
Amite 1091 32 54 7
Attala 2049 69 173 36
Benton 912 24 45 10
Bolivar 4485 116 231 31
Calhoun 1535 26 35 4
Carroll 1150 23 49 9
Chickasaw 1985 50 58 15
Choctaw 684 15 1 0
Claiborne 969 29 45 9
Clarke 1634 69 123 30
Clay 1761 46 38 5
Coahoma 2695 65 129 11
Copiah 2701 56 81 11
Covington 2402 74 136 39
De Soto 19082 226 113 24
Forrest 6820 134 225 50
Franklin 743 19 39 4
George 2246 44 59 7
Greene 1227 32 52 6
Grenada 2411 74 155 32
Hancock 3300 72 68 14
Harrison 16024 258 482 65
Hinds 18362 377 805 127
Holmes 1792 69 104 20
Humphreys 898 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2863 71 134 23
Jackson 12141 213 233 32
Jasper 2033 41 43 2
Jefferson 607 26 40 7
Jefferson Davis 979 31 8 1
Jones 7646 139 218 41
Kemper 875 22 44 9
Lafayette 5628 110 187 55
Lamar 5593 73 53 13
Lauderdale 6620 219 441 99
Lawrence 1167 19 27 2
Leake 2485 69 88 15
Lee 9555 158 222 41
Leflore 3299 117 238 53
Lincoln 3370 99 183 38
Lowndes 5913 137 256 62
Madison 9262 189 365 69
Marion 2461 77 158 24
Marshall 3884 90 64 15
Monroe 3937 123 190 55
Montgomery 1183 37 54 9
Neshoba 3678 165 202 58
Newton 2160 51 87 15
Noxubee 1207 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4344 90 221 36
Panola 4184 89 102 13
Pearl River 3953 123 186 34
Perry 1130 33 21 7
Pike 2935 90 127 34
Pontotoc 4017 66 86 10
Prentiss 2658 58 99 15
Quitman 760 14 0 0
Rankin 12313 253 390 61
Scott 2872 66 115 17
Sharkey 487 17 43 8
Simpson 2605 78 158 20
Smith 1464 28 62 8
Stone 1666 28 84 14
Sunflower 3120 84 121 19
Tallahatchie 1677 39 50 7
Tate 2934 70 80 19
Tippah 2698 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2084 64 102 27
Tunica 962 23 18 2
Union 3849 72 131 23
Walthall 1226 39 69 13
Warren 4044 114 170 38
Washington 5090 126 190 39
Wayne 2411 40 69 11
Webster 1055 28 59 11
Wilkinson 617 26 25 5
Winston 2181 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1393 36 82 22
Yazoo 2785 60 139 18
Total 286,343 6,461 10,355 1,936

More News

Major power outages possible as winter storm set to drop heavy layer of ice across Mississippi, forecasters say

Winter storm dips into South, expected to blanket swaths of Mississippi in snow, ice

After week of declines, Mississippi’s new coronavirus case numbers inch back up

Mississippi man dies after being thrown off bridge as he was assisting stranded driver

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required