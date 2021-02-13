Mississippi man charged in death of woman reported missing

Published 8:49 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman reported missing earlier this month.

Russell Williams, 64, of Booneville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Tiffany Copeland, 42, also of Bonneville, WTVA-TV reported. It was unknown if Williams has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copeland was last seen in Booneville on Feb. 2 around 5 p.m. Her body was found Monday in the Blackland community near the Booneville-Baldwyn Airport, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said.

A cause of death has not been released, but the case is being treated as a homicide. Tolar said an autopsy will be performed.

Further details about what led investigators to Williams have not been released.

