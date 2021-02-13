Mississippi city urges ex-Valentines with warrants to be turned in
Published 9:52 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021
A Mississippi city’s police force invited residents to turn in their former Valentine’s that are wanted by authorities offering a “special holiday offer.”
The offer by the Natchez, Mississippi, Police Department included:
Free transportation.
Three-night stay.
Valentine’s Day happy meal.
Set of bracelets.
Calls could remain anonymous.
The department posted the humorous post on social media Saturday.
💙❤️Valentines Day Weekend Special ❤️💙
Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have warrants? Give us a call with their location for a special holiday offer.
This weekend special includes free transportation, three night stay in our luxurious accommodation, valentines happy meal dinner, and a special set of bracelets.
All this can be yours for a price of a phone call! Callers can remain anonymous🌹