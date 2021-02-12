Winter weather: Click here for MDOT list of counties reporting ice on bridges
Published 10:06 am Friday, February 12, 2021
Freezing temperatures created black ice and icy bridges in some areas of Mississippi, transportation officials said.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports ice on bridges in the following counties:
- Bolivar
- Coahoma
- DeSoto
- Holmes
- Lafayette
- Leflore
- Marshall
- Panola
- Quitman
- Tallahatchie
- Tunica
- Warren
- Yalobusha
- Yazoo counties, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT crews are treating bridges with salt and slag.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon. Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Counties Affected: Adams, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leflore, Madison, Montgomery, Rankin, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Yazoo