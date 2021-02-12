Winter Storm Advisory for much of Mississippi Monday. Weather Service says now is time to prepare.

The National Weather Service in Jackson says now is the time to prepare for a winter storm that will move across the region Monday into Monday night.

Much of western and northern Mississippi is expected to see significant amounts of sleet and ice as the storm moves across the area.

“A winter storm with significant accumulations of freezing rain and sleet is expected to impact the area Monday into Monday night. Dangerous travel conditions are likely along with power outages. Now is the time to begin making preparations!” NWS in Jackson reported on Twitter.

Now is the time to prepare, weather officials say.

What to do before the storm arrives: